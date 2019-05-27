ViaSat (VSAT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $3,719,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $3,964,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

