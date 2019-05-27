Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. 218,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

