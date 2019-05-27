Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 23.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $114,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,385 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,448,000 after purchasing an additional 797,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,205,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $107.67. 1,031,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,165. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

