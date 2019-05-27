VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,732 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 897,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,697,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

