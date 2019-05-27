Vail Resorts (MTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. Increased expenses related to operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is concerning. Also, in order to finance its acquisitions, the company increased its borrowings. It borrowed $70 million for financing the Stevens Pass acquisition and an additional $195.6 million to fund the Triple Peaks acquisition. However, a full-proof business model and wide range of guest-centric offerings position the company for growth. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques bode well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.96.

MTN traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 248,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

