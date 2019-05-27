US Bancorp DE Sells 5,232 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 78.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.93. 114,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $11,324,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,040 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,598 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

