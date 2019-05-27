United Parcel Service (UPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Evidently, the company rewarded $4.2 billion to its shareholders in 2018. Continuing its shareholder-friendly approach, in February 2019, UPS increased its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to 96 cents per share. In the first quarter of 2019, the company paid approximately $867 million as dividends to its shareholders, up 5.5%. Additionally, it bought back 2.4 million shares for $250 million. Notably, UPS’ growth is hugely supported by the e-commerce development. The company anticipates cross-border e-commerce volume to grow by 28% over the next three years. In a year’s time, UPS has outperformed its industry on the back of these tailwinds. However, the company's high capital expenditures are limiting bottom-line growth. Trade-war related uncertainty and high debts pose further challenges.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

