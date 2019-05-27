Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.29.
ULTA opened at $335.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total value of $54,234,768.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,804.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
