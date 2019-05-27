Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.29.

ULTA opened at $335.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total value of $54,234,768.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,804.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

