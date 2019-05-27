TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.28. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.46 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $27,945.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $26,405.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,275.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $203,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 403,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 367,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,780,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.