Trifast (TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

LON:TRI opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 273 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $287.55 million and a PE ratio of 22.48.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

