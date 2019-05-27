TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Mervin Dunn sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.28, for a total value of $3,866,312.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $28,150,853. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $445.90 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

