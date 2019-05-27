TowneBank (TOWN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TowneBank by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.