Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.86 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $797,038,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after buying an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,486,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,468,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,704. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

