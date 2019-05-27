Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 896,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,729. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

