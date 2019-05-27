Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,599 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $325,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,536 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $328,829,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.64. 1,240,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,438. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

