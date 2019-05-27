Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Raised to C$85.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$76.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$65.56 and a 12-month high of C$80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.38298893996178 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.36%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

