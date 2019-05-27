Toronto Dominion Bank Has $338,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 966,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,309. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $403.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

