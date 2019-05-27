TheStreet Lowers Imax (IMAX) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Wechsler sold 12,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $276,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 8,596 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $192,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,564 shares in the company, valued at $169,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,930 shares of company stock worth $3,728,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Imax by 45.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

