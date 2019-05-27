Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $313.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $271.80 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,101. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,445,315,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

