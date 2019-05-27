The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $63,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/the-geo-group-inc-geo-position-trimmed-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.