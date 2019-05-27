Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Signition LP raised its holdings in Plantronics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PLT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 271,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Charles D. Boynton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

