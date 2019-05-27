Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $49.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

