Telford Homes (TEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Telford Homes (LON:TEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 441 ($5.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

TEF opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telford Homes has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of $213.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.53.

In related news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano acquired 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £3,599.36 ($4,703.20).

Telford Homes Company Profile

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

