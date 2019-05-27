TechTarget (TTGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $549.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 50,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,826.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,194 shares of company stock worth $2,369,022. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in TechTarget by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.