Tech Square Trading LP Invests $474,000 in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stock

Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,691,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,022,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,604,000 after acquiring an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,752,000 after acquiring an additional 394,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,199.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,472,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

CHTR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.00. 597,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,659. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $259.48 and a twelve month high of $387.41. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

