TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.26.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $206.25 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

