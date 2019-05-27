TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.51 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

