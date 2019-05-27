Target (TGT) PT Raised to $80.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Shares of TGT opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5,697.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,987,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,417.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

