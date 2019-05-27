TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

TTWO opened at $105.02 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

