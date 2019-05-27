Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. First Analysis raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $443,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $376,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $2,565,774 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

