Synovus Financial Corp Sells 103 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,844 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 17,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,699,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,902. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,603. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

