Synovus Financial Corp Buys 45,572 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 98.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 71.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 867,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Centene by 87.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,305,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 608,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 450,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of CNC opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

