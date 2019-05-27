Symantec (SYMC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYMC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of SYMC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $432,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,927 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,645. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

