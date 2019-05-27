Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 4,404 Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

