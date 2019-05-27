StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 919512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

SVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$2.65 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/storagevault-canada-svi-sets-new-52-week-high-at-2-99.html.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.