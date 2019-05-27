Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Receives $34.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of SHOO opened at $30.71 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

In other Steven Madden news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $71,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,027 shares of company stock worth $458,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

