State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 648,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 192,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $19.26 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 798,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

