State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,587 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after buying an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,523,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,370,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 760,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 267,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $273,630. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

