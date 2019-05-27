StableUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $4.13 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00383104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.01357282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00139030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 6,315,204 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

