SSE’s (SSE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,225 ($16.01)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,298 ($16.96) to GBX 1,357 ($17.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,225.83 ($16.02).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

