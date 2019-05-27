Sprint (S) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on S. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sprint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of S opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sprint has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the first quarter worth $405,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the first quarter worth $62,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

