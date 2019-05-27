Spark Investment Management LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Manning and Napier Inc (MN)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manning and Napier were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 652,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 252,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

MN stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Manning and Napier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Manning and Napier Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

