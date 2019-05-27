SP Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

SP Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

TQQQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,153,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,869. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $73.36.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

