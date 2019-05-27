SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOUHY. ValuEngine downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.
SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
