Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stake in General Motors (GM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 146,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,907.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 558,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.12. 5,262,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,285. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

