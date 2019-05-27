News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

Get HPQ Silicon Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQ) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-hpq-silicon-resources-hpq-share-price.html.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.