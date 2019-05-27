Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQM. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 473,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

