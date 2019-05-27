Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

EMR opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

