SIX Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. SIX has a market cap of $4.12 million and $106,906.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00393831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.01386315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00140626 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

