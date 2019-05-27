Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 457.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after buying an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,524,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $376.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

